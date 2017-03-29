Aberdeen 999 and 101 calls answered in central belt

Police Scotland shut its control room in the city on Tuesday after a series of delays.

People calling 999 in Aberdeen will now have their calls answered in the central belt.

All 999 and 101 calls will now be answered in Govan, Bilston Glen and Motherwell, where staff will assess the situation and before transferring the caller to Dundee.

Officers will then be dispatched by the force's North Area Control Room in the city.

Concerns have been raised over a loss of local knowledge and the force has struggled to retain call-handlers since announcing its plans three years ago.

About 80 call-handlers are expected to quit the force in Aberdeen and Inverness, where the control room is also scheduled to close later this year.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Following the approval by the Scottish Police Authority last week to transition call handling from the Aberdeen Area Control Room and service centre, final approval has now been given by the chief constable to move ahead with the programme.

"Call-handling will now transition into the North Area Control Room and the national Police Scotland Service Centre."

A scathing report on police call-handling published following the deaths of a young couple on the M9 in July 2015 included 30 recommendations for improvement.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is also shutting its northern 999 control rooms.

Whistleblowers warned the closure of call centres in Aberdeen and Inverness will endanger lives and put greater pressure on firefighters.

Chief officer Alasdair Hay said centralising services will make people safer, however.

