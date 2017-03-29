Man sexually assaulted baby and sent video to boyfriend

Ryan Simpson boasted that he would have gone further if he had more time.

High Court: Ryan Simpson was sentenced in Aberdeen (file pic). PA

A man who sexually assaulted a baby and sent a video of it to his boyfriend has been jailed.

Ryan Simpson, 29, from Elgin, boasted that he would have gone further if he had more time.

The video footage was found when police raided his partner's home in England.

Simpson was then questioned by officers in Scotland who also discovered images of child abuse on his mobile phones.

On Wednesday, he was jailed for 16 months at the High Court in Aberdeen and was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years.

He earlier admitted taking an indecent image of a baby, distributing this, and possessing indecent images of children.

He also admitted sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

His lawyer Jonathan Crowe said his client had a difficult upbringing and claimed he had been pressured into committing the crime.

Jailing Simpson, Lord Woolman told him: "It is in your best interests that you engage in every social work programme which is recommended to you."

