Cyclist in serious condition after collision with bus

The A90 south of Aberdeen was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Cyclist: Crash at Bridge of Muchalls. Google 2017

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after he was involved in a collision with a double-decker bus.

The crash happened at Bridge of Muchalls on the A90 south of Aberdeen around 8.25pm on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is in a serious condition.

The road was closed until 3am while police carried out accident investigations.