Cyclist in serious condition after collision with bus
The A90 south of Aberdeen was closed for several hours as police investigated.
A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after he was involved in a collision with a double-decker bus.
The crash happened at Bridge of Muchalls on the A90 south of Aberdeen around 8.25pm on Wednesday.
The 43-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is in a serious condition.
The road was closed until 3am while police carried out accident investigations.