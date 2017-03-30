Man, 21, suffered facial injuries in 'unprovoked' attack

Police appeal after late-night serious assault near a bar in Elgin, Moray.

The Rising Sun Bar: Police are seeking a man in his twenties over incident. Google 2017

A 21-year-old man has been seriously assaulted in an "unprovoked" attack, police have said.

He was left with facial injuries after the assault in Elgin, Moray, around midnight on Saturday, March 18.

The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened near the Rising Sun Bar.

Police are appealing for a white man in his twenties, who was wearing a green T-shirt and grey jeans, to come forward.

Constable Lawrence Ramsay said: "This appears to have been a completely unprovoked attack on a young man who required treatment at Dr Gray's Hospital for his injuries.

"We have been carrying out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries and would like to appeal to any member of the public who was in the area at the time, or anyone who knows anything about this incident, to please contact us.

"In particular we want to trace a white man aged in his twenties, described as wearing a green T-shirt and grey jeans, who was last seen heading in the direction of Lamb Street.

"Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."