Forty people saw cyclist on A90 before he was hit by bus

The 43-year-old is being treated for serious injuries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

At least 40 people saw a man cycling along the A90 before he was hit by a double-decker bus.

The 43-year-old suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was said to be in a stable condition.

Police officers spoke to the cyclist twice before the collision at 8.25pm on Wednesday and he was filmed by the dashcam of a passing car.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: "Around 40 people have been in touch to say they saw the cyclist and I would like to thank them.

"I would also like to further appeal for any passengers on the bus to come forward. Anyone with information can get in touch with police on 101."

Officers first spoke to the man after he was seen walking with his bike along the central reservation of the A90 near Stonehaven at 3pm on Wednesday.

They spoke to him again about 40 minutes later and agreed to drive him to Stonehaven, where he told officers he would catch a bus to Aberdeen.

At about 7.40pm police received further reports about the cyclist, who was knocked down 40 minutes later.

