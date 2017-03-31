US man hopes ancestors are proud in Dinnie Stones record

Bryan Hunsaker travelled from Utah to test his strength with the Dinnie Stones.

Bryan Hunsaker: Travelled from Salt Lake City in Utah. Ballogie Estate

An American tourist who broke the record of carrying ancient stones hopes to have done his Scottish ancestors proud.

Bryan Hunsaker travelled from Salt Lake City, Utah, to the Ballogie Estate in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, to test his strength on the Dinnie Stones.

The 36-year-old managed to hold the boulders, a feat in itself for some competitors, and keep them in the air for 33.9 seconds.

It breaks a record set three weeks ago by the current UK strongman, something the 6ft8 former American football player is proud of.

He told STV News: "We had the trip planned before I knew about doing the stones. We spent some time in London and Edinburgh and were in King's College for all of a day so we hope to spend more time now.

"A lot of people have tried to lift the stones and a lot have failed. The UK strongman set the record three weeks ago and I've beaten that which was something special in itself.

"I grew up in the UK so I've been to Scotland a few times. My family has ties to the MacDonald and MacGregor clans, going back 140 or 150 years."

When asked if he thought he'd have done his ancestors proud he replied: "I hope so!"

Together the stones weigh around 733lbs - made up of 318.5lb and 414.5lbs boulders - and were originally carried by Donald Dinnie across the width of the Potarch Bridge and back.

In the last few decades more and more people have taken the challenge to even lift them but Hunsaker hopes to try and emulate the original challenge that faced Dinnie.

Hunsaker, who weighs 22-stone, has competed in Utah strongman competitions and also plans to return to Scotland for the Aboyne Games in August.

He said: "It was my first time doing this but I've done similar things. I've dabbled in a few Highland Games back in America too.

"I'm now hoping to come over for the Aboyne Games in August to try it again."

Malcolm Nicol, estate managing partner who handed over the certificate, added: "We have had interest in the Dinnie Stones from all over the world and it was a privilege to watch Bryan in front of his wife and family achieve his ambition to lift the stones.

"He travelled a long way from Salt Lake City in Utah to make the attempt and it is a fantastic achievement that not only was he successful in lifting the stones, but that he managed to hold the stones for an impressive 33.9 secs.

"We look forward to welcoming Bryan and his family back to Ballogie, he has expressed an interest in returning in August when we are planning an event at Potarch to emulate Donald Dinnie's achievements in 1860."

