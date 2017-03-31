Muddled mountaineer mistakes Glen Coe for Cairngorms

Rescuers left puzzled after woman told them she was stuck on 'Mount Dubh'.

Rescue: Coastguard helicopter was dispatched (file pic). Crown Copyright

A muddled mountaineer told rescuers she was lost in the Cairngorms when she actually stranded 100 miles away in Glen Coe.

A coastguard helicopter was dispatched on Tuesday after she called 999 and said she was stuck on a mountain in the Cairngorms.

But rescuers were left puzzled when she told them she was on "Mount Dubh", which does not exist.

Believing she may have meant Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms, the helicopter was sent to scour the area.

"Hill-goers will know that there's not an obvious 'Mount Dubh' in the 'Gorms," a spokesman for Cairngorm Mountain Rescue said.

"It is a huge task to search the whole of the Cairngorms, so the team was called out and a helicopter directed to all points of the compass. Then, a bit of a breakthrough.

"It turns out that the name of the mountain is Stob Dubh and the caller is in Glen Coe."

She was found shortly afterwards on the 3143ft mountain and is not believed to have been harmed by her misadventure.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.