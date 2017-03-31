Concerns grow for woman missing from town for two days

Stephanie Gallant was last seen at around 6pm on Wednesday in Peterhead.

Police are looking to trace a woman who went missing from a town in Aberdeenshire two days ago as concerns grow for her welfare.

Stephanie Gallant, 32, was last seen in the Duncan Crescent area of Peterhead at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Officers believe she could have travelled to the New Pitsligo area, however she also has connections to Aberdeen, Boddam and others part of Buchan.

She is described as being around 5ft 10in, of slim build, and is known to change her hair colour regularly. She could be wearing a dark blue hooded top and have a rucksack with her.

Chief inspector Murray Main said: "As times goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for Stephanie and would urge her to get in touch to let us know she is safe and well.

"Extensive inquiries have been ongoing and continue to be carried out including house-to-house enquiries and reviewing CCTV.

"We have also had a positive response from the public in relation to an earlier appeal for information and I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their assistance.

"Please continue to provide us with information if you think it could help.

"Did you see Stephanie in the days leading up to her being reported missing to police? Or have you seen a woman matching her description since? Do you know where she is or have you seen her over the last couple of days?

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 for anyone who would prefer to remain anonymous.

