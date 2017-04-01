Orkney Islands has 'best rural quality of life in UK'

The Islands topped the annual list compiled by the Bank of Scotland.

Orkney: Islands came out top of survey. © STV

The Orkney Islands offers the best quality of life of any rural area in the UK, according to a survey.

Bank of Scotland said it topped its annual list as it scores strongly in terms of employment rate, average earnings and average spend per pupil on education, as well as low anxiety levels and crime rates.

Stunning scenery and a good choice of pubs also contributed to its position, the survey found.

Graham Blair, mortgage director at Bank of Scotland, said: "The Orkney Islands is a stunning part of Scotland with some beautiful scenery.

"Pair this with one of the lowest population densities and traffic levels in Scotland, as well as the lowest levels of anxiety and highest life satisfaction ratings, and it's not surprising that the Orkneys offer a quality of life that is unmatched elsewhere in rural Britain.

"The Shetland Islands and Western Isles continue to dominate the Scottish rural quality of life top three for another year, ranking well in a lot of similar categories to Orkney. If it's a rural life you are after, then nothing beats being up north on one of Scotland's many islands."

Island: Scenery and pubs contributed to desirability. Katherine

Shetland was identified as having the second best quality of rural life in Scotland, and 15th in Britain, as part of the survey.

Completing the top five for Scotland are the Western Isles, Scottish Borders and Perth and Kinross.

House hunters searching for the good life in the Orkneys may also find it relatively affordable.

Office for National Statistics figures show average house prices there fell by 4.3% annually in January to reach £108,224. The average UK house price was £218,000 in January, according to the statistics authority.

Wychavon in Worcestershire was identified as the second most desirable place to live in the UK-wide survey, scoring highly on average life expectancy and with 95% of adults there being in good health.