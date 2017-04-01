Two residents rescued as blaze tears through flat

Four firefighting appliances attended the incident in Aberdeen on Saturday morning.

Firefighter: Four appliances attended the blaze (file pic). Deadline

Two residents were rescued by firefighters after a blaze tore through a flat.

Four firefighting appliances attended the incident in Seaton area of Aberdeen around 1.25am on Saturday.

The man and woman were taken to safety from the second floor property in Regent Court, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

They received first aid from firefighters at the scene before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a foam extinguisher to battle the flames.