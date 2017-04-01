Woman missing for two days traced 'safe and well'

Stephanie Gallant had last been seen in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday.

Stephanie Gallant: She has been traced by police. Police Scotland/ Google/ Deadline News

A woman who had been reported missing from for two days has been traced by police.

Stephanie Gallant had last been seen in the Duncan Crescent area of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on Wednesday evening.

Police had launched an appeal to trace the 32-year-old on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, the force confirmed she had been found "safe and well".

Chief Inspector Murray Main said: "I would like to thank the many members of the public who assisted us and provided vital information which has helped trace Stephanie.

"I would like to also thank the local community for their patience and understanding and those who shared our appeal for help - your support has been much appreciated."