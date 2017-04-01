Under-fire care home run by council team after probe

Kingsmead Care Home in Aberdeen had previously been branded 'unsatisfactory'.

Care home: Kingsmead was branded 'unsatisfactory' (file pic). © stv

A local authority has stepped in to run an under-fire private care home after inspectors raised concerns.

Kingsmead Care Home in Aberdeen was rated as "unsatisfactory" by a watchdog in its latest inspection last December.

The Care Inspectorate said it found several areas of the Kingswells facility which caused it "significant concern", including residents who had lost a lot of weight and were "at risk of not having their nutritional needs met."

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership, which consists of Aberdeen City Council and NHS Grampian, confirmed it had put in place the measures to take over the running of the care home.

A spokesman said: "Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership has put measures in place to deal with issues concerning the quality of care at the privately-run Kingsmead Care Home in Kingswells.

"Care Inspectorate inspectors visited the home this week and have told us that they have concerns around the services currently provided there.

"The safety and wellbeing of the home's residents is our paramount concern. We have therefore acted swiftly to place a new team of nurses, carers and care managers into the home to provide expert care for the residents. Our partner organisations, including NHS Grampian and independent sector care providers, are assisting us in this regard."

He added: "Family members and residents in the home can have confidence that continuity of service will be maintained at Kingsmead.

"This interim measure has been taken promptly. We will ensure a good standard of care and support in the home in the immediate term as we plan longer term solutions. We will keep families informed of our actions regularly. The welfare of the residents will be our primary concern throughout this process."

The previous care watchdog report found management and staff at the home had "poor knowledge of the clinical needs of people living in the service" and described "chaotic" scenes around lunchtime at the Juniper Unit at the home.

Kingsmead, which was run by Mead Medical Services Limited, cares for up to 55 older people and also has a dedicated unit for ten adults with learning disabilities.