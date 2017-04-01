Large blaze breaks out at shop in Aberdeen city centre

Several fire crews responded to the incident in Rose Street on Saturday afternoon.

Fire: Smoke seen billowing from Rose Street shop. Fubar News

A large blaze broke out at a shop in Aberdeen city centre.

Several appliances responded to the fire in Rose Street around 4pm on Saturday.

The street was closed off at is junction with Union Street as crews battled the blaze.

Reports on social media suggested the premises which had caught fire was the a shoe repair shop.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident is ongoing.

Blaze: Fire crews attended the Aberdeen incident. @HalfPintOfInnes