Dog rescued after falling 65ft down cliff near castle

Bailey: 'Cold and shocked' but unharmed. RNLI Stonehaven

A dog which fell 65ft down a cliff near Dunnottar Castle has been rescued.

Bailey vanished while walking with his owner at Old Hall Bay, south of Stonehaven, on Sunday.

He was found shortly afterwards at the bottom of a cliff and an RNLI lifeboat was dispatched.

The crew took Bailey aboard, describing him as "cold and shocked but very well behaved".

Bailey is not believed to have been harmed by his misadventure.

Rescue: RNLI lifeboat maneuvers between rocks. RNLI Stonehaven

An RNLI spokesman said: "Bailey disappeared when his owner was walking along the cliffs at Old Hall Bay, south of Dunnottar Castle.

"Our guys estimated that lucky Bailey fell about 20 metres.

"Once back in the boat he was cold and shocked but very well behaved considering his ordeal. We are pleased to report a safe return for the daring doggy."

