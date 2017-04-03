BP to sell UK's biggest oil pipeline in £200m deal

The energy giant intends to sell the 100-mile Forties pipeline to Ineos.

BP has announced plans to sell the UK's biggest oil pipeline in a £200m deal.

Ineos will take control of the Forties pipeline later this year under the agreement.

The deal has been criticised for giving Ineos - which already co-owns Scotland's only crude oil refinery at Grangemouth - too much control over the North Sea.

Forties handles around 40% of British oil, carrying up to 575,000 barrels ashore every day.

Around 20% of the oil is fed into the refinery at Grangemouth, which it turn provides about 80% of Scotland's fuel.



BP chief executive Bob Dudley commented: "While the Forties pipeline had great significance in BP's history, our business here is now centred around our major offshore interests west of Shetland and in the Central North Sea.

"The pipeline has long been an important feedstock supplier to Ineos at Grangemouth.

"We believe that through also owning Forties, Ineos will be able to realise greater integration benefits and help secure a competitive long-term future for this important piece of UK oil and gas infrastructure."

BP sold its interests in the Forties oil field to Apache in 2003 and the Grangemouth refinery and chemical plants to Ineos in 2005.

Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe said: "The acquisition reunites North Sea and Grangemouth assets under Ineos ownership.

"Ineos is now the only UK company with refinery and petrochemical assets directly integrated into the North Sea."

In January, BP announced plans to sell part of its stake in the Sullom Voe oil terminal. Last year the firm scrapped plans for a £500m gas processing facility near the Shetland terminal which would have created around 330 jobs.

BP North Sea regional president Mark Thomas said: "This allows us to further focus our North Sea business around our core offshore assets - bringing new fields into production, redeveloping and renewing existing producing facilities."

The deal, which was first reported last month, involves a £100m up-front payment followed by further payments totalling £100m over seven years. About 300 on and offshore workers will

The Queen opened the Forties Pipeline System in 1975, ceremonially launching the North Sea.