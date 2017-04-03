  • STV
  • MySTV

BP to sell UK's biggest oil pipeline in £200m deal

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The energy giant intends to sell the 100-mile Forties pipeline to Ineos.

Forties: BP announces deal with Ineos.
Forties: BP announces deal with Ineos. PA

BP has announced plans to sell the UK's biggest oil pipeline in a £200m deal.

Ineos will take control of the Forties pipeline later this year under the agreement.

The deal has been criticised for giving Ineos - which already co-owns Scotland's only crude oil refinery at Grangemouth - too much control over the North Sea.

Forties handles around 40% of British oil, carrying up to 575,000 barrels ashore every day.

Around 20% of the oil is fed into the refinery at Grangemouth, which it turn provides about 80% of Scotland's fuel.

BP chief executive Bob Dudley commented: "While the Forties pipeline had great significance in BP's history, our business here is now centred around our major offshore interests west of Shetland and in the Central North Sea.

"The pipeline has long been an important feedstock supplier to Ineos at Grangemouth.

"We believe that through also owning Forties, Ineos will be able to realise greater integration benefits and help secure a competitive long-term future for this important piece of UK oil and gas infrastructure."

BP sold its interests in the Forties oil field to Apache in 2003 and the Grangemouth refinery and chemical plants to Ineos in 2005.

Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe said: "The acquisition reunites North Sea and Grangemouth assets under Ineos ownership. 

"Ineos is now the only UK company with refinery and petrochemical assets directly integrated into the North Sea."

In January, BP announced plans to sell part of its stake in the Sullom Voe oil terminal. Last year the firm scrapped plans for a £500m gas processing facility near the Shetland terminal which would have created around 330 jobs.

BP North Sea regional president Mark Thomas said: "This allows us to further focus our North Sea business around our core offshore assets - bringing new fields into production, redeveloping and renewing existing producing facilities."

The deal, which was first reported last month, involves a £100m up-front payment followed by further payments totalling £100m over seven years. About 300 on and offshore workers will 

The Queen opened the Forties Pipeline System in 1975, ceremonially launching the North Sea.

Launch: Queen opens pipeline in 1975.
Launch: Queen opens pipeline in 1975. STV

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.