Play cancelled as rain pours through theatre's roof

The audience had just sat down at His Majesty's in Aberdeen when the stage became flooded.

The Crucible: Earlier performance of Arthur Miller's play at His Majesty's. APA

A theatre was forced to cancel a show at the last minute after the stage was flooded by rain pouring in through its leaky roof.

The audience had just sat down at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen on Saturday night when the problem began.

The evening's performance of The Crucible had to be cancelled, although a concert by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra went ahead as planned on Sunday.

Aberdeen Performing Arts spokeswoman Erica Banks said: "Due to persistent heavy rain and ongoing roof repairs, we experienced an issue with water entering the auditorium.

"There was a lack of time to resolve this without causing a major delay to the beginning of the performance.

"The show was cancelled and refunds have been issued. There is no lasting damage and future shows will go ahead as planned."

Saturday was expected to be the final performance of the play by Arthur Miller in Aberdeen after a five-day run.

