Woman 'shocked' over Trump golf course urination arrest

Rohan Beyts is pursuing damages for alleged breach of data protection laws.

Donald Trump: Billionaire on visit to golf course in Aberdeenshire (file pic).

A grandmother was "shocked" to find out she was being arrested for urinating on Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course.

Rohan Beyts is pursuing a damages claim against Trump International, claiming staff at the Menie estate course breached data protection laws by filming her.

The 62-year-old told a small claims hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court she has been left "slightly paranoid" about urinating out of doors.

Ms Beyts said she joined friend Sue Edwards for a walk at the course on April 11, 2016, for "safety reasons" after staff allegedly photographed her on a previous walk.

She said she was being treated for urinary incontinence and "needed urgently to go to the toilet" after jumping over a burn.

Ms Beyts said: "I shouted to Sue something like 'I need a private moment' and she said something like 'I'll carry on and make sure no one is around'.

"I couldn't see anybody, I was convinced of that. I'm not in the habit of urinating when there is anybody in view. I would be horrified. I just squatted down in the dunes."

Ms Beyts told the court they carried on their walk and then a staff vehicle drew up and a man got out and started taking photos.

She said the course manager was there and she and her friend were asked their opinion about the course in a "polite" exchange and told them it was "in the wrong place" before heading on.

Three days later, two police officers visited her home in Montrose, Angus, and arrested her for public urination. The procurator fiscal later decided no action would be taken.

'I was shocked not because of the criminal charge but because of the police coming to my door for what was quite a trivial incident.' Rohan Beyts

Ms Beyts said: "I was shocked. I couldn't believe this was happening. I was shocked not because of the criminal charge but because of the police coming to my door for what was quite a trivial incident.

"I hadn't done anything wrong in my book. I had done what I always did when I was out and needed the toilet."

She assumed she had been caught on CCTV but was later told by police that three men - two staff and a visitor - had filmed her on mobile phones.

Ms Beyts said: "I felt really quite upset because I had taken all possible steps to ensure I wasn't viewed.

"I was quite upset that I had a conversation possibly with the men that had filmed me and not a word was mentioned to me."

She said she now finds it "more difficult" to go the toilet outside when on multi-day camping trips.

Ms Beyts said she had opposed Mr Trump's course from the planning stage due to concerns over environmental damage, at one stage leading a protest march, but had always done so legally.

Paul Motion QC, representing Trump International, claimed Beyts was a "long-term opponent" of the Menie development and was involved with a Facebook page against the course. Ms Beyts agreed with the claims.

The case before sheriff Donald Crowe continues.

