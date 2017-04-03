Residents urged to check outbuildings for missing woman 

Seonaid Bacon, 52, was last seen in the Skelmanae area at around 12.10am on Monday

Missing: Residents have been asked to check outbuildings for missing Seonaid

Police are appealing for residents to check their outbuildings as they search for a missing woman in Aberdeenshire.

A police helicopter and search dog team have also been involved in the search for 52-year-old Seonaid Bacon who was last seen walking in the Skelmanae area near to the A98 Fraserburgh to Banff road at around 12.10am on Monday.

Seonaid, pronounced Shona, is described as being around 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and short white hair.

She was last seen she was wearing a white dressing gown with blue and pink spots, black slippers and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Inspector Kevin Goldie said: "It is out of character for Seonaid to not be in touch with family or friends and as time goes by we are increasingly concerned for her well-being.

"We are asking residents in the local area to please check any outbuildings, garages or sheds for signs that someone may have sought shelter there.

"Searches are being carried out in the local area including the use of a search dog and the Police Scotland helicopter.

"We are urging anyone who has information that could assist us to get in touch."

If anyone has seen her or knows of her whereabouts they should contact police as soon as possible on 101.

