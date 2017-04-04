Teenage boys charged over £11,000 of damage at hospital

The pair, aged 14 and 16, are also accused of vandalising ten cars in Aberdeen.

Woodend Hospital: About £11,000 of damage was done (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Two boys aged 14 and 16 have been charged with vandalising a hospital and cars.

About £11,000 worth of damage was done to Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen on March 20, while ten vehicles were vandalised on the Lang Stracht on Saturday.

The 14-year-old has also been charged over an attempted break-in at Muirfield Primary School in Mastrick on March 31.

The pair will be reported to Police Scotland's Youth Justice Management Unit.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers would like to thank the public for all information and assistance provided throughout these investigations."

