Missing woman found after helicopter and dog search

Seonaid Bacon was reported missing from the Strichen in Aberdeenshire.

Seonaid Bacon: Aberdeenshire woman found safe.

A missing woman has been found after a search involving a police helicopter and dogs.

Seonaid Bacon was reported missing from the Strichen area of Aberdeenshire on Monday.

The 52-year-old was seen walking in Skelmanae, near the A98 Fraserburgh to Banff road, at around 12.10am.

Police Scotland confirmed she had been found safe and well on Tuesday morning.

A spokesman said: "Officers who led the search would like to thank the public and media for all assistance and information provided."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.