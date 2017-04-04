Woman seeks £3000 over Trump course urination incident

Rohan Beyts claims staff filmed her in a breach of data protection laws.

Donald Trump: Owner of the Menie resort (file pic). SWNS

A woman who was filmed urinating on one of Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses should receive £3000 damages over the distress the incident caused her, a court has heard.

Solicitor advocate Mike Dailly argued employees at the Menie resort in Aberdeenshire should not have recorded his client Rohan Beyts in April 2016.

The lawyer told Edinburgh Sheriff Court workers breached the Data Protection Act by taking her picture while answering the call of nature in a sand dune on the course.

Mr Dailly also said the act had left the keen walker wary to go to the toilet when she was participating in her favourite outdoor hobbies.

Mr Dailly told the court: "The evidence led by the pursuer shows that she was clearly left distressed by the incident.

"It is my submission that the pursuer has set out and established her case and that damages should be awarded to her."

Mr Dailly was making his closing submissions on the second day of proceedings at the small claims court in Edinburgh.

His client is suing Trump International Golf Course Scotland, which is fully owned by the US president, for £3000.

The retired social worker, who lives in Montrose, Angus, alleges the organisation breached the UK's laws on data protection and privacy.

She has spent years campaigning against the resort and has told lawyers she is concerned at the impact the course is having on the local environment.

Sheriff Donald Cooke is expected to issue his decision on the matter at noon on Wednesday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.