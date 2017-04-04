Man seriously injured after attack by gang of five

The 19-year-old was treated for a facial injury following the assault in Stonehaven.

Police: Suspects thought to be aged 18 to 20 (file pic).

A man was badly injured after being set upon by a gang in Stonehaven.

The 19-year-old was attacked by at least five men on Cameron Street in the Aberdeenshire town, police said.

He suffered a serious facial injury, which required hospital treatment.

Officers are now appealing for information in a bid to find those responsible for the assault, which happened around 11.30pm on Saturday, March 25.

The suspects are all thought to be aged around 18 to 20.

Constable Kerri Johnston said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Allardice Street or Cameron Street at the time and saw anything to please contact police.

"It would have been busy around the time in question with people out for the night and it could be you saw something which could help.

"It's understood the altercation started in the Allardice Street/ Cameron Street area near to the Queen's Hotel before spilling into the rear car park at Farmfoods.

"One man has been seriously injured as a result and extensive CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are under way."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

