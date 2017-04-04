Hospital delays procedures as demands on services soar

Urgent and emergency procedures will still go ahead at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

ARI: Apologised for delays (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has postponed a number of admissions and surgical procedures, it has emerged.

NHS Grampian said the decision was taken on Tuesday as the hospital is currently experiencing higher than usual demand for services.

A spokesman stressed urgent and emergency procedures will still go ahead.

He said: "We can confirm that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is experiencing a higher than usual demand on services today.

"As a result, the decision was taken this afternoon to postpone some elective, non-clinically urgent procedures.

"Hospital services do experience unexpected peaks in demand at various points throughout the year and postponing non-urgent, elective procedures is one way that we are able to safely ensure emergency capacity remains unaffected."

NHS Grampian has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the postponements.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.