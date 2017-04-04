Hospital delays procedures as demands on services soar
Urgent and emergency procedures will still go ahead at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has postponed a number of admissions and surgical procedures, it has emerged.
NHS Grampian said the decision was taken on Tuesday as the hospital is currently experiencing higher than usual demand for services.
A spokesman stressed urgent and emergency procedures will still go ahead.
He said: "We can confirm that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is experiencing a higher than usual demand on services today.
"As a result, the decision was taken this afternoon to postpone some elective, non-clinically urgent procedures.
"Hospital services do experience unexpected peaks in demand at various points throughout the year and postponing non-urgent, elective procedures is one way that we are able to safely ensure emergency capacity remains unaffected."
NHS Grampian has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the postponements.
