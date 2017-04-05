Fish and chip van explodes near school injuring woman

The Codfather was parked near Lossiemouth High School when a fire broke out.

Explosion: Firefighters called to scene (file pic)> PA

A fish and chip van caught fire and exploded near a school, leaving one woman injured.

The Codfather was parked next to Lossiemouth High School when the blaze broke out on Tuesday night.

A gas canister inside the vehicle is understood to have caught light and exploded, blowing the back doors off the van and injuring one woman.

She is not believed to have been seriously hurt and was treated by paramedics.

A spokesman for the Buckie-based Codfather said: "Everyone okay, bit shaken. We can't thank everyone enough for their help.

"[We] also apologize to all Neighbours round about for the scare. The van will be off the road until further notice but we will keep you all updated."

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The van was in Lossiemouth, Moray, next to Lossiemouth High School, when there was a fire inside.

"We got a call-out at 7.25pm, sending two appliances. There was one female casualty who was treated by the ambulance service."

The blaze was extinguished at around 8pm.

