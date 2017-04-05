Woman photographed urinating at Trump course loses case

Rohan Beyts had been seeking £3000 in damages from Trump International.

Rohan Beyts: Speaking outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. STV

A grandmother photographed urinating on Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course has lost her claim for damages.

Rohan Beyts sought £3000 from Trump International Golf Links, claiming staff breached data protection laws by "secretly filming" her.

A staff member said he photographed her as evidence of a "criminal act" in April 2016.

Ms Beyts' lawyer told Edinburgh Sheriff Court workers had breached the Data Protection Act by taking her picture.

She only learned she had been recorded when police officers arrived at her home to charge her with urinating in a public place.

As a result, Ms Beyts sued Trump International Golf Course Scotland, which is owned by the US president.

On Wednesday, Ms Beyts learned she had lost her small claims case.

The sheriff said she should "not have been photographed" but ruled that distress was not caused by the company's failure to register under the Data Protection Act.

