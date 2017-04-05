  • STV
  • MySTV

Gang blew up cash machines then escaped in sports cars

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Four ATMs in Scotland were among 13 the gang targeted across the UK.

Vehicles: A truck was used as a base to minimise chances of being caught.
Vehicles: A truck was used as a base to minimise chances of being caught.

A gang blew up cash machines around the UK, stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds, before escaping in high-powered sports cars.

Seven men were convicted at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, bringing a years-long police investigation to a conclusion.

The gang was responsible for 13 raids on ATMs around the UK, including four in Scotland.

The men mainly tried to obtain cash inside the ATMs by filling them with oxyacetylene gas and igniting them with a spark from a car battery.

The resulting explosions posed a danger to nearby residents, police said.

Two ATMs in Aberdeen were targeted in this way, in June and August 2015.

In early 2016, they also tried to steal money from ATMs by dragging them out of properties in Perth and Carnoustie, Angus.

CCTV: Men used gas to cause explosions in ATMs.
CCTV: Men used gas to cause explosions in ATMs.

High-powered cars such as Audi RS4s, RS6s and Mercedes A45 and GLA45 AMGs were then used as getaway vehicles.

A Scania lorry was used as a base for the getaway cars, along with ramps so the cars could be quickly loaded on board and spirited away.

The authorities finally caught up with five members of the gang in February 2016.

Following the raid in Carnoustie, armed police cornered the men in a McDonald's car park in Arbroath, Angus, as they were in a stolen white Mercedes.

The gang tried to ram their way out by crashing the car into a police vehicle but the armed officers fired tyre deflating rounds into the stolen car, disabling it and enabling officers to arrest the men.

Collared: Five members were cornered in Arbroath.
Collared: Five members were cornered in Arbroath. STV

Police from the TITAN unit, which probes organised crime in the north west of England, began their investigation in December 2015.

It was discovered the gang had first began offending as early as 2014, collecting vehicles to use in the plot.

They often picked ATMs in isolated locations to minimise the chances of being caught.

On Wednesday, Andrew White, Anthony White, Nanu Miah, Anthony Conroy, Carl Cavanagh, Michael Galea and Gary Carey were found guilty of offences including conspiracy to cause explosions and conspiracy to commit burglary.

An eighth man, Scott Pearson, was found not guilty of burglary.

Detective chief superintendent Chris Green, who heads the TITAN unit, said: "This is the culmination of an extensive 12-month investigation into crimes involving thefts from Cashpoint machines across throughout the UK and a number of burglaries at residential properties.

"Given the geographical spread of these offences the investigation has been complex and extensive.

"To gather all the evidence for the conspiracy to put before the courts detectives have worked together with investigation teams from Scotland, Cheshire, Thames Valley and Gloucestershire Police."

Mr Green added: "These eight individuals believed they were untouchable and they used dangerous tactics in targeting ATM's, which clearly put members of the public at risk.

"The techniques used by the men involved in these attacks were extremely risky and we are fortunate that no-one was hurt."

The men are due to be sentenced later in April.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1342543-cash-machine-stolen-during-raid-on-co-op-store-in-carnoustie/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.