Six people seriously injured in two-car A90 collision

The collision happened on Wednesday near the Toll of Birness in Aberdeenshire.

Crash: A90 collision injures six (file pic). ©STV

Six people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars on the A90.

The collision happened at around 6pm on Wednesday near the Toll of Birness in Aberdeenshire.

Four people from one car and two people from the other were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with those involved and their families. An investigation into the collision is underway.

"In order to help establish what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who saw the incident and has not yet come forward, to contact police on 101 as soon as possible."

