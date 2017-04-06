Man accused of terror offences faces High Court trial

Connor Ward is charged with possessing a cache of weapons, manuals and racist flags.

High Court: Connor Ward will go on trial later this year (file pic). PA

A man accused of terrorism offences will go on trial later this year at the High Court.

Connor Ward is charged with possessing a cache of weapons, manuals, racist flags and videos with the intention of committing acts of terror.

It is alleged the 24-year-old had neo-Nazi, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic texts, images, videos, flags and audio files.

He also allegedly possessed knives, knuckledusters, batons, a stun gun, a mobile phone signal jammer, a bug detection device, a catapult and ball, a ninja star, rocket tubes and a club.

Prosecutors claim Ward had steel ball bearings and instructions showing how to use them to make an improvised explosive device.

He had also reportedly downloaded material on how to reactivate deactivated bullets.

Ward is further alleged to have had manuals showing how to manufacture explosives and chemical and biological poisons, as well as the addresses of Aberdeen mosques.

The offences under the 2006 Terrorism Act are alleged to have been committed at two addresses in Banff, Aberdeenshire.

Ward, who is represented by defence counsel Drew McKenzie, denies the charges against him.

Judge Lord Burns said: "I will fix the trial diet for November 6 at the High Court at Aberdeen."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.