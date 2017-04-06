Baby's rare lung condition sparks campaign by family

Alannah Sangster was born with the potentially fatal interstitial lung disease.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5387895853001-baby-s-rare-lung-condition-sparks-family-campaign.jpg" />

An Aberdeenshire family has launched a campaign to raise awareness after their baby daughter was diagnosed with an extremely rare lung condition.

Nine-month-old Alannah Sangster from Boddam is one of just a handful of people in Scotland with the potentially fatal interstitial lung disease.

She needs oxygen 24 hours a day and is at risk of needing a lung transplant if the condition worsens.

Her parents, Lauren Norris, 21, and Bryan Sangster, 23, have now launched a campaign to highlight the condition and raise funds for the Child Lung Foundation.

Ms Norris said: "It really is not known - when we found out, we didn't have a clue what it was.

"I just want to make other families aware this does exist."

The family is awaiting the final results of the tests to establish the cause of her rare disease.

In the meantime, they say Alannah is going from strength to strength.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.