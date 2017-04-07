Teenagers charged after 'attempted murder' in Aberdeen

A man was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries on Thursday.

Aberdeen: Teenage boys charged (file pic). ©SNS Group

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Aberdeen.

A man was reportedly taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident on Provost Rust Drive on Thursday.

On Friday morning, Police Scotland confirmed two boys, both aged 16, had been charged.

A spokeswoman said: "Two 16-year-old males have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

"The incident happened on Provost Rust Drive in Aberdeen yesterday."

