West Shetland oil field 'contains 2.3 billion barrels'

Oil: Hurricane Energy estimates 600 million barrels could be recovered. STV

More than 2.3 billion barrels of oil could be contained within a west of Shetland oil field.

Hurricane Energy believes nearly 600 million barrels of that could be recovered from the Lancaster field.

The figure is around three times higher than estimates made in 2013.

The first oil is expected to flow from Lancaster in 2019, peaking at around 17,000 barrels per day.

Recent surveys indicate Lancaster is linked to the nearby Halifax field and Hurricane estimates there could be one billion barrels of recoverable oil between them.

The firm reportedly needs to raise around £318m to develop the discovery.

Hurricane's 600m-barrel estimate for Lancaster is dependant on recovering around 25% of the 2.3 billion it believes are in place.

