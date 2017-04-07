Man 'fighting for life' after being hit by Audi in car park

The 81-year-old is currently in a critical condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

An 81-year-old man has been knocked down by an Audi in a shopping centre car park.

The collision, which took place in Westhill Shopping Centre, Aberdeen, at around 11.30am on Friday April 7, has left the man being treated for life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 37-year-old male, was uninjured in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Sergeant Rob Warnock said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the black Audi A3 or the male pedestrian immediately prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.''

