Boy aged seven dies after being hit by van in Elgin

Crash: Boy's family have been informed. Jasperimage

A boy aged seven has died after he was hit by a van in Elgin.

The schoolboy was hit by the vehicle around 5.30pm on Friday in the Brechan Rig area.

A man aged 46, who was driving the red Renault Master van, was uninjured.

Police Scotland have informed the boy's family.

Road policing sergeant Steve Manson said: "My thoughts, and that of my officers, are very much with the family and friends of the seven-year-old boy who sadly died in this tragic collision.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen the red Renault Master van shortly beforehand and who hasn't yet spoken with police to do so as a matter of urgency to help us piece together exactly what happened."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101.