Seven-year-old boy who died after being hit by van named

A seven-year-old boy who died after being struck by a van has been named by police.

Kieran McQuillan may have been riding a white scooter at the time of the collision, police said.

The accident happened in Brechan Rig, in Elgin, Moray, at about 5.30pm on Friday.

A 46-year-old man who was driving a red Renault Master van involved in the collision was uninjured.

Police Scotland said the family of the boy, who was from the Elgin area, had been informed.

They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Road policing sergeant Steve Manson said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Kieran's family and friends at this time.

"The inquiry is at an early stage and I would again ask for anyone who saw the red Renault Master or Kieran in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

"Kieran, who has fair hair, was wearing a blue top, blue jeans and may have been riding a white scooter.

"Local residents may see an increased police presence in the area while we continue our investigations into the collision and anyone with any information who hasn't yet come forward can speak with these officers or alternatively contact Police Scotland via 101."

