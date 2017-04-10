Police want extra pay for protecting Queen at Balmoral

Until last year officers were given 'away from home' pay while serving on the estate.

Royals: Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Braemar Gathering. PA

A judge will decide whether or not police officers tasked with protecting the royal family at Balmoral deserve extra pay.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh often spend the summer months in Royal Deeside and until last year officers were given "away from home" pay while serving there.

Officers supported by the Scottish Police Federation have raised a judicial review of the policy at the Court of Session, with a decision expected within weeks.

Scottish Police Federation general secretary Callum Steele said: "This is a significant issue for our officers.

"The force has changed its approach to the reimbursement of officers and we are challenging it.

"We have tried to resolve this long before the Court of Session's action but feel little option but to go down the legal route."

Police officers are not employees but office-holders and as such do not have employment contracts.

