Five supporters arrested after Aberdeen v Rangers match

Police are also investigating damage to away seating and toilets at Pittodrie.

Match: Arrests related to Scottish Premiership game. SNS

Five fans have been arrested after the Aberdeen v Rangers game.

A 23-year-old man from Glasgow was charged by police with "sectarian singing" and offences under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act following the Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police also said four men from Aberdeen - aged 20, 26, 27 and 28 - were charged with "minor public disorder offences" after an incident outside the stadium during the tie.

Match commander superintendent George MacDonald confirmed police are also looking into damage to seating and toilets in the away end of Pittodrie, as well as a flare thrown onto the pitch towards the end of the match, which Rangers won 3-0.

He said: "The vast majority of fans followed the advice given and conducted themselves appropriately.

"We are aware of damage to a number of seats in the away support area and the toilet area and enquiries are ongoing along with the club in relation to this.

"A flare was thrown onto the trackside towards the end of the fixture near to the South/Merkland Road stands and we would appeal for anyone who has information in relation to this to contact us or the club as soon as possible."

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.