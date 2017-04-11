Boy, 15, charged with wilful fire-raising at house

The blaze happened at a house on Redwood Crescent in Cove, Aberdeen, on March 13.

Aberdeen: Emergency services were called to the scene (file pic).

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a fire at a home in Aberdeen.

The blaze happened at a house on Redwood Crescent in Cove Bay on March 13.

Emergency services were called to the scene but nobody was injured.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an alleged wilful fire-raising at a residential property in Cove last month.

"Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in the Redwood Crescent area on Monday, March 13. No one was injured."

Detective constable Anthony Gibson said: "Thank you to the members of the public and local community who assisted with this inquiry and provided information."

