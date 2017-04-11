Police sent officers to Glasgow instead of Aberdeen

Officers arrived at the correct store three-and-a-half hours after the call was made.

Police Scotland: Confusion over Tesco break-in (file pic). STV

Police control room staff sent officers to investigate an attempted break-in in the wrong city.

Confusion over whether the incident had happened in Aberdeen or Glasgow meant officers arrived at the correct store three-and-a-half hours after the call was made.

Police were initially sent to Tesco on Great Western Road in Glasgow after receiving a call at 5.30am on April 3.

However, it later emerged that the incident had taken place 150 miles away on Great Western Road in Aberdeen, where officers arrived at around 8.50am.

Police Scotland had closed its Aberdeen call centre less than a week earlier on March 28, leaving all 999 and 101 calls to be answered in the central belt.

Since the closure, staff in the central belt have been tasked with assessing calls before relaying them to colleagues in Dundee or central Scotland who are responsible for dispatching officers.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised over a potential loss of local knowledge.

Superintendent Matt Richards, from the force's Contact Command Control Division said: "A call was received at around 5.30am on April 3 in relation to damage caused to a door on Great Western Road which had taken place overnight.

"The call was graded appropriately based on the initial information provided and allocated to officers.

"After receiving further information about the location of the store, officers in Aberdeen were in attendance by 8.50am that morning.

"Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.