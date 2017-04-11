Woman sexually assaulted by man on train from Aberdeen

The incident happened while they were travelling to Inverurie on April 1.

A woman has been sexually assaulted by a man on a train.

The incident happened while they were travelling between Aberdeen and Inverurie on April 1.

The woman had been walking along the aisle when the man stuck his leg out, causing her to bump into him.

He then touched her inappropriately before disembarking the train in Inverurie.

The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, is thought to have been travelling with three other men and four women. He was wearing casual clothes.

British Transport Police have asked anyone with any information to contact officers.

