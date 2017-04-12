Teenager filmed hanging from 120ft crane by one hand

Elvis Bodganovs and a friend slipped through a fence and scaled the crane.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5395515335001-crane-aberdeen-16x9-mov.jpg" />

A teenager has been filmed hanging from a 120ft-tall crane by one hand.

Elvis Bodganovs and Robbie Borthwick scaled the machinery after slipping through a fence at a building site in Milltimber, Aberdeen.

The video shows Robbie edging his way along the crane, which is being used in the construction of the city's bypass.

The teenager lowers himself into position before letting go with his left hand and dangling from the crane by his right.

The 19-year-old then swings his body up and does pull-ups before hanging by only his legs.

Elvis, who was recently filmed performing a handstand on the archway at the entrance to St Nicholas Kirk in Aberdeen, said he does not want anyone to copy their antics.

"We definitely don't condone this nor do we want anyone else trying this," the 18-year-old said.

"We've have years of training and experience and we have no intention of influencing young minds.

"We both did it purely for the sense of achievement. Not for the publicity or fame or anything like that but for the view and the satisfaction of a climb."

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said its contractor is "reviewing its security measures".

"We are aware that two individuals gained access to the project site, outside of working hours, breaching the strict security measures that the contractor has in place," they said.

"The contractor is reviewing its security measures to understand if further safeguards can be installed where individuals choose not to observe the clear signage and site boundaries.

"Health and safety is paramount to Transport Scotland and Aberdeen Roads Limited, the contractor for the AWPR/B-T project.

"We strongly encourage all individuals not to enter the project site for their own safety and that of our workers."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.