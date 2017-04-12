Youth team football washes up on Norway 1100 miles away

Banks o' Dee U19 team ball found last week by shop owner on the island of Vanna.

North sea: The ball travelled 1800km. Tom Ewan/Google 2017

A football belonging to a north-east football club has washed up on the Norwegian shore more than 1100 miles away.

Players at the Banks o' Dee youth team regularly have balls dropping over into the nearby River Dee where they also train.

However one ball has travelled more than a thousand miles and was last week found by a shop owner on the island of Vanna.

Johnny Mikalsen got in touch with club secretary Tom Ewan on April 6 to inform him of his find.

Mr Ewan told STV News: "You never think about something like that happening. Our ground goes right onto the Dee, there's a deep bank that runs onto the river.

"You can still manage to get the ball 30ft in the air or whatever so when they go over we just leave it.

"We got an email yesterday from the chap Johnny Mikalsen who is from Vanna in the north coast of Norway. It's about 1800km from Aberdeen to there.

"Many of the balls we think just end up on Aberdeen beach but I guess you never know. This one was still useable."

Mikalsen's email contained the picture of the ball, above, with the permanent marker written by someone from the north-east team.

And as luck would have it the man who found the club's piece of equipment is currently planning a trip to Scotland.

Mr Ewan added: "Johnny runs a store in Vanna and won a local prize. He's actually coming to Scotland for a whisky tasting tour.

"Hopefully we'll get a photo shoot and some hospitality when he is over."

Mr Mikalsen even told local press, Norsk Rikskringkasting, he may well bring the ball back on his visit.

