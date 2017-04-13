Microlight crash caused by mystery loss of engine power

The aircraft's pilot was seriously injured in the accident at Insch Airfield in 2016.

Microlight: Crashed in Aberdeenshire field. STV

A microlight crashed after its engine lost power, seriously injuring the pilot.

The Pegasus Quantum was leaving Insch Airfield in Aberdeenshire in August last year when its engine failed 250ft off the ground.



The pilot turned the microlight to land in a nearby field but the aircraft slid sideways and crashed.

The two-seater Quantum was badly damaged and the 59-year-old pilot was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A report published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch on Thursday said: "The pilot attributed the sideslip to a combination of low airspeed, the steepness of the turn and a tailwind.

"The cause of the engine power loss has not been identified."

In October 2016, a pilot had to be rescued from his crashed microlight in Inverness after a failed landing.

