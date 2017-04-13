Boy, 16, attacked by gang at bus stop after beach party

The teenager suffered facial injuries in the assault in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Newburgh: Police investigating attack (file pic). STV

Police want to speak to a group of youths over an attack on a 16-year-old boy after a beach party.

The teenager suffered facial injuries in the assault at a bus stop in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire, just after midnight on Friday.

Officers are seeking a group of young men who took the last bus from the town heading north at 12.10am.

Investigating officer Scott Dowie said: "We are aware that there was a beach party in Newburgh that evening where there would have been a large number of youths looking to get the last bus home.

"We need to speak to anyone who got that bus or was in the vicinity around the time the assault took place."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.