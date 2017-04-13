Man charged with £45,000 theft of sheep dogs and cattle

Four collies were taken from a farm in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, in January last year.

Sheep dogs: Collies were taken but found unharmed.

A man has been charged with stealing sheep dogs and cattle worth £45,000.

Four collies worth £15,000 were taken from a farm in Huntly, Aberdeenshire, in January last year.

The dogs were found unharmed days later around 18 miles from the farm.

A total of 20 cattle worth £30,000 were stolen from Kinellar and Monymusk in June and July but only 14 were recovered.

Police have also charged the 29-year-old with stealing a tractor, digger and trailer worth £34,000 from Lumphanan in June.

He has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective constable Chris Riddoch said: "Our enquiries are continuing and I would like to appeal to anyone who may have information in relation to these crimes, or other crimes in the area, to contact us.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.