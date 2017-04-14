Bomb squad cordon off recycling centre after package found

Police called in the EOD after the package was discovered at Pitmedden Road in Aberdeen.

Discovered: The EOD are investigating the object © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

The bomb squad has been called to an Aberdeen recycling centre after a suspect package was found.

Police Scotland were called after the unidentified object was discovered at the Pitmedden Road Recycling Centre.

Police arrived at around 3.05pm this afternoon and set up a cordon as a precaution.

The Ministry of Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were heading to the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said that the nearby Aberdeen International Airport has been unaffected by the incident.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.