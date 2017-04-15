Bomb squad scrambled after mortar found at city dump

They found the weapon had been decommissioned and was not dangerous.

Bomb squad: Mortar found at city dump (file pic). Kenny Anderson/PA Archive/PA Images

The bomb squad was called out after a mortar was found at an Aberdeen recycling centre.

The dump in Dyce was cordoned off for several hours following the discovery by council staff on Friday.

Royal Navy explosives specialists were dispatched from Edinburgh and arrived at about 6.30pm.

They assessed the mortar and a smoke grenade and found they had been decommissioned and were not dangerous.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "An unidentified object discovered at Pitmedden Recycling Centre was a decommissioned military ordnance and is not dangerous.

"The cordon has been lifted and the road has reopened. Members of the public are thanked for their patience."

