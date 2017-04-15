Two in hospital after car lands in field in A96 crash
Two people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash on Saturday.
Two people have been taken to hospital after collision which caused one car to crash off the road and roll over.
The two-vehicle incident happened on the A96 near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, at around 10.20am on Saturday.
One car was left lying on its side in a field and later had to be recovered using a crane.
Two people - believed to be the sole occupants of the vehicles - were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road has now been cleared and two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."
