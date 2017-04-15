Two in hospital after car lands in field in A96 crash

Two people were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the crash on Saturday.

A96: Car crashed off road and landed in field. Brian Smith/JasperImage

Two people have been taken to hospital after collision which caused one car to crash off the road and roll over.

The two-vehicle incident happened on the A96 near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, at around 10.20am on Saturday.

One car was left lying on its side in a field and later had to be recovered using a crane.

Huntly: Cars being recovered after crash near town. Brian Smith/JasperImage

Two people - believed to be the sole occupants of the vehicles - were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The road has now been cleared and two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

