Tributes to woman who died 10 days after A90 crash

The family of a woman who died 10 days after a car crash have said they will be "lost without her".

Dorothy Cruickshank was critically injured in the two car collision at the Toll of Birness junction in Aberdeenshire on April 5, but passed away on Saturday.

Ms Cruickshank, 66, was a passenger in a Volkswagen Passat which was in a collision with a Peugeot 207.

The 70-year-old driver of the Volkswagen and four 18-year-olds in the Peugeot were also seriously injured.

A statement from her family said: "We'll be lost without her."

"Dorothy always had a smile on face. She was a proud mum of three daughters and a devoted nanna.

"We are completely broken and devastated by the loss of our kind, caring, adorable and loving mum who was also an amazing wife and the best nanna in the world.

"We'll be lost without her and no words can express how much pain we are feeling.

"We would like to express our sincere thanks to the emergency services and the staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Accident and Emergency, Intensive Care and High Dependency Units for all their care and support."

Police Scotland said: "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

