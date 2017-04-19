  • STV
  • MySTV

Memorial to Victoria Cross winner defaced with paint

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Paving stone marking Archibald Bissett Smith's sacrifice in First World War targeted.

Defaced: Memorial to Crimean War general Charles Gordon also defaced.
Defaced: Memorial to Crimean War general Charles Gordon also defaced. George Adam

A memorial to a Victoria Cross winner been defaced with spray paint.

The paving stone marking Archibald Bissett Smith's sacrifice in the First World War was laid down in his hometown of Aberdeen on the centenary of his death on March 10.

A black spot of paint was sprayed on to the Schoolhill plaque using a stencil and a nearby statue of Crimean War general Charles Gordon was also attacked.

The vandals painted out a section with the words "Kartoum (sic) January 1885, Dedicated to his memory by members of the Gordon clan", on the bronze figure's base, as well as a section reading "for the honour of our country".

Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident, which lord provost George Adam branded "disgusting".

https://stv.tv/news/north/1382742-heroic-victoria-cross-winning-sea-captain-honoured/ | default

Mr Adam said: "Aberdeen has a proud military history and to see these memorials desecrated by mindless vandalism will shock many people, it has disgusted me.

"Only a few weeks have passed since we marked the centenary of Archibald Smith's death in the first world war. He was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery and this stone was laid in his memory.

"I cannot understand why anyone would do this, it makes me very angry and I hope the perpetrator can be found."

In 2013, the words "Ye Have Not Yet Done What Ye Ought" were scrawled across the front of Marischal College in black spray paint.

Christian Weir admitted the vandalism in court and also confessed to spray-painting the council's Town House a day earlier.

The graffiti at Marischal College was left for almost two months amid concerns that removing it would cause permanent damage to the Grade A listed building.

https://stv.tv/news/north/248552-christian-weir-admits-vandalising-aberdeens-marischal-college/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.