The comedian and his wife entrusted some of their collection to a gallery in Aberdeenshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5403170146001-billy-connolly-s-eccentric-art-collection-up-for-sale.jpg" />

The "eccentric" art collection of Billy Connolly is up for sale at a gallery in Aberdeenshire.

The legendary "Big Yin" and his wife Pamela entrusted some of their collection to McEwan Gallery in Ballater, following the sale of his Candacraig home in Strathdon.

The gallery has more than 30 items from the Connolly home up for auction, ranging from the surreal and comedic to more traditional pieces.

Pieces include watercolour, pastel and oil paintings by artists such as Beryl Cook, James Grainger, David Bowes, James McNaught and William MacDuff.

Out in the garden, the gallery hosts life-size painted cow sculptures made out of corrugated iron, created by New Zealand sculptor Jeff Thomson - also part of the Connolly collection.

Gallery owner Rhod McEwan said: "Pamela and Billy had a lot of paintings, obviously couldn't take them all, and being the nearest gallery and knowing them for 20 years or so, they asked us to sell what they left behind."

The paintings "are generally quite eccentric like the owners", said Mr McEwan, adding: "I love the colour and the sheer fantasy of them all.

"They all tell a story and they make you laugh - you can hear a lot of people when they come up and see them smiling away and giggling to themselves. They elicit a reaction, which is what art is about."

In their time living at the 12-bedroom Candacraig mansion, Billy and Pamela Connolly became involved in their local community, regularly appearing at the annual Lonach Gathering in Bellabeg in the summer.

The couple sold the house and its surrounding estate for more than £2.75m in 2014, having lived there for 16 years.

The 74-year-old Glaswegian comedian, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2014, now lives in Los Angeles.

